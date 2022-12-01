Orlando loves horror movies, TV crime shows, basketball and Pokémon

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 17-year-old Orlando, who loves horror movies, TV crime shows, chess, and basketball.

However, one of his favorite things is talking about Pokémon.

“I love Pokémon the most,” he said. “You get lots of cards, and there’s also money involved in it. There’s thousands of cards, so my goal is to at least get a thousand of them,” says Orlando, before the excitement in his eyes forces a sudden goal revision. “My goal is actually eight or nine thousand cards!”

On top of that, Orlando loves to challenge his mind and set goals for himself both in the present and in the future.

“I’m interested in paleontology because I like dinosaurs, and I know a lot about them. When I was younger and got to use a tablet one time, I decided to watch a TV show called ‘Dino Dana,’ and from there I started watching the whole series. As I got older, I just tried to look at rocks and pretend that they were dinosaur eggs.

One of the most important things he focuses on is finding a forever family.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said Orlando will do well with an experienced mom and dad who can make sure he can get any help he needs. Orlando’s new parents should be patient and have prior parenting experience.

“One reason you’d want to adopt me is because I’m calm and collected, and I’m nice," he said.

For more information about Orlando, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see our other Grant Me Hope reports on WXYZ.com.