Sisters Jaylie and Ryleigh are both creative girls looking for their forever home

Our Grant Me Hope kids this week are 15-year-old Ryliegh and 13-year-old Jaylie, two sisters who are looking for their forever home.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jaylie has a bright personality and creative spark. She loves staying active and supports those around her.

"An outgoing and social young person, Jaylie thrives when she’s surrounded by others. After school, she loves hanging out with friends or heading to the jump park to get out some energy and have fun. Her weekends are filled with video games, and classic group activities like board games, cards, and more bouncing fun at the jump park," MARE said.

“Jaylie is very outgoing and social,” says an adult close to her. “She is very kind and helpful. Jaylie is very outgoing and optimistic.”

Ryleigh loves showing off her crochet projects and imagines her future as a fashion designer.

“Ryleigh is bubbly and outgoing,” says an adult close to her. “She interacts well with others and she is friendly. She is kind to others.”

Jaylie and Ryleigh are looking for a family to adopt them together. They would benefit most from a home with two parents who are experienced and trauma informed. They would prefer a home with pets if possible. They will need a family that can help them maintain their sibling relationships. Ryleigh has the kind of personality that fills a room with energy and heart. Her creativity, humor, and deep desire for connection make her someone truly special, ready to bring joy, style, and love to a family that’s ready to cheer her on every step of the way. Jaylie brings warmth, energy, and joy into every space she enters. With her upbeat attitude, creative talents, and loving nature, she’s ready to be part of a family that celebrates who she is and all that she’s becoming. Any family would be welcoming two wonderful and positive additions to their home.

For more information about Jaylie and Ryleigh, visit the MARE website and view a list of other children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.