Tyler is a 10-year-old boy who is 'energetic and sleep' and loves to try new things

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a 10-year-old named Tyler who says he's "kind, nice and respectful."

The Michigan Adoption Resource Center (M.A.R.E.) says his favorite foods include peanut butter and jelly, pizza - minus the veggies - steak, pineapple, watermelon and eggs."

Someone close to Tyler told M.A.R.E. he's an "energetic and sweet" boy who loves to try new things.

That person reportedly says, "Tyler is a good friend, and he is often showing care and concern for his peers. He is a good reader and a good student."

Tyler loves all things Pokemon, and also playing video games, especially NBA AND NFL games along with Minecraft and Fortnite.

Tyler also has lots of fun riding his bike, swimming, and playing soccer, football and basketball.

"I like LeBron because he is a basketball player," says Tyler. "I want to be a basketball player when I grow up and make it every single time."

For now, he's happy being in fourth grade because he's learning some cool math skills.

"I like math because I want to learn so I can count money. Like in the millions," says Tyler.

History is his second favorite subject in school because Tyler feels it's great to learn about new places.

M.A.R.E says Tyler's needs a "forever family" with a parent or parents who are patient, understanding and "trauma-informed."

Tyler would be served best as the youngest child in that family, and his new parents would have to be open to him keeping relationships with his siblings.

If you'd like to adopt Tyler, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273. For more information about Tyler, click here. For more information about MARE adoptable children, click here.

