Grant to help document history of Black housing in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office of the Michigan Strategic Fund has received a $50,000 grant to document the history of Black housing in the city of Inkster from 1920-1970.

It also will conduct a survey of sites to determine eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The project is one of five in Michigan to share more than $1.4 million in federal grants to help preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality.

The funding is through the National Park Service 2020 African American Civil Rights program. Inkster is southwest of Detroit.