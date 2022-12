Grant Wahl, U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

KSHB

Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 09, 2022

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, longtime U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.