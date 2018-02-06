GRAPHIC Images show rescued dog with hook, tow truck chain through neck

(WXYZ) - Warning, what you're about to see and read is graphic and disturbing.

The Detroit Dog Rescue is looking for help to pay off medical expenses for a dog that was found with a chain through the back of his neck.

Courage was found last week with a carabiner hook and chain stuck through his neck. The hook was dragging a 15lbs tow chain -- the kind used to tow cars and trucks.

"This is something you only see in horror films," said DDR on their Facebook page. "The pain is unimaginable."

Courage also has heartworm and parasites that are taxing his heart.

DDR is asking for help paying for Courage's medical expenses, which will reach an estimated $6,000.

CLICK HERE to donate. People are tagging stories about Courage on social media using #WeGotCourage.