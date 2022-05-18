Great Lakes expected to continue seasonal rise over next 6 months

(WXYZ) — Each of the Great lakes is expected to continue its seasonal rise over the next six months, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps released its annual six-month water level forecast, that found the season rise is expected to continue as normal.

Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz said in the latest video from the corps that Lake Superior is forecasted to steadily rise through August or September, and its very near the long-term average.

The rest of the Great Lakes system are above their long-term respective average levels, but well-below record high levels that have been seen over the past few years.

"Lake Superior's water level in April was about an inch below its long-term average," according to Kompoltowicz. "Looking at the forecast for the next 6 months, Superior's level should remain near average."

Water levels on the Great Lakes follow a seasonal pattern, and water levels typically rise due to increased precipitation and enhanced runoff from snowmelt.