Great Lakes ice coverage is just .4% as we start 2024; here's the 30-day forecast

(WXYZ) — Ice coverage is less than 1% across the Great Lakes as we start 2024, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory shows total ice coverage across the Great Lakes is at just .4% as of Jan. 1.

NOAA

The U.S. National Ice Center also issued its 30-day forecast for the Great Lakes, which provides a summary for each area of all five Great Lakes to project ice conditions.

Across all five Great Lakes – Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior – the U.S. National Ice Center projects open water in many areas through the end of January.

You can check out the full 30-day outlook from the U.S. National Ice Center below.

30-day Great Lakes ice forecast by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd