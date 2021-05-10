Great Lakes MassMutual joins forces with First Independence Bank to bridge financial gap in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Monetary success should not just be reserved for a few. Equal access to the tools and resources to gain a strong financial footing are things everyone deserves.

Today, two financial institutions joined forces for a common goal to expand insurance and investment access to all.

"This is just my dream," said Gina Coleman, chief sales officer for MassMutual Great Lakes in Southfield. The firm of professionals are motivated by a pledge that states that everyone deserves a chance to reach their goals and to have a plan for real financial freedom.

"We have folks from all different walks of life," said Manuel Amezcua, president and CEO. "You are passionately and purposeful, committed to providing financial empowerment, delivering really objective financial education to individuals and business owners."

With that motto and that mission, an alliance was formed with First Independence Bank, which is Detroit-based and Black-owned. It's headquartered in Michigan and is the seventh-largest in the country.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom tells us how and why this partnership began.

Go to Great Lakes MassMutual to register and take advantage of this financial opportunity. Also, visit First Independence Bank here.

