Great Lakes National Cemetery cancels Veterans Day ceremony due to government shutdown

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly has been canceled.

In a post on Facebook, the cemetery said it was canceled "due to the ongoing government shutdown and lack of appropriated funds."

According to the cemetery, it will remain open from dawn to dusk daily for visitors who want to stop by and honor the veterans.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we all take time to remember the brave men and women who served our nation," the post said.

