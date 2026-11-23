The Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly is seeking wreath donors for the holiday season.

According to Wreaths Across America, the cemetery still needs more than 21,000 wreaths donated for the holiday season, as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. It's at 40% of its goal.

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"Sponsoring a veteran’s wreath is a personal gift of gratitude and remembrance for someone who served this country so that we can be free," the website reads. "Your sponsorship supports the yearlong mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom, while making new and existing free programs available to the masses. With each sponsorship made, a veteran’s wreath will be placed to honor an American hero at participating locations this year on National Wreaths Across America Day."

The wreaths are $17 each and you can donate them on the Wreaths Across America website.

On Dec. 19, the wreath placement will take place at the cemetery. You can also volunteer to participate in the ceremony by visiting the website here.