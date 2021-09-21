Great Lakes Water Authority, DWSD urging residents to be prepared for heavy rainfalls

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A flood advisory is in effect till Thursday morning.

The Great Lakes Water Authority and weather watchers are warning residents across metro Detroit of potential basements flooding again, especially those with homes in low-lying areas.

To make matters worse, one of the pump stations managed by the regional water authority may not be completely functioning. This has left residents scared as they still haven’t recovered from the last flood.

Back in June, at least 28 Metro Detroit pump stations lost power or had mechanical problems overnight. GLWA said the water got so high it shorted out the electrical. And these unresponsive pumps contributed to the flooding seen across freeways, streets, and basements across Metro Detroit.

Thats' why one of the residents, Michael Inyard is questioning the purpose of paying taxes when such essential services are not available.

Meanwhile, as metro Detroit faces heavy rainfall over the next three days, out of an abundance of caution the Great Lakes Water Authority is urging residents to remove valuables from their basement. But for some residents clearing out basements is not that simple.