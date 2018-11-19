Great Lakes Water Authority looking to hire as part of apprentice program
The Great Lakes Water Authority is hiring maintenance technicians and is willing to train them.
The authority announced a four-year apprenticeship program and plans to hire 20 workers. People who complete the program are guaranteed employment in the same area where they train. Classes start in January.
The authority says it will launch new apprenticeship program every year until it has enough employees.