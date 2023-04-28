'Great to actually see it coming together': Sen. Peters highlights Ford Airport expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters made his way to Grand Rapids on Friday to spotlight the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)’s expansion project.

The Michigan senator saw the improvements being done under Project Elevate firsthand.

The construction project commenced in November 2021 to update the airport’s infrastructure and facilitate its growing number of passengers.

GRR is also in the process of relocating its air traffic control tower and expanding Concourse A with eight new gates.

The expansion will cost more than a pretty penny but will not come at the expense of taxpayers.

Senator Peters says he secured $10 million in federal dollars to help fund the project.

“When you have … an investment of $10 million, it's great to actually see it coming together,” says Peters. “This is truly an amazing place. I'm proud to represent West Michigan and represent the folks that work here at the Gerald Ford Airport.”

Peters also commented on the 125 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs the expansion created.

Project Elevate is estimated to be completed in January 2024.