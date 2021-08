DETROIT (WXYZ) — Greater Grace Temple in Detroit is hosting its 24th Annual Back To School Festival on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will have backpack and school supply giveaways, and will be outdoors at Greater Grace Temple's God's Graceland Park.

There will also be carnival games, rides and COVID vaccinations done on-site.

It's free and open to the public. Greater Grace Temple is located at 23500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.