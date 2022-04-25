Greektown Casino expected to change name, become Hollywood Casino at Greektown

(WXYZ) — Greektown Casino-Hotel is getting a new name and is expected to be known as Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Penn National Gaming, Inc. announced on Monday.

According to Penn National, the new name will be established on Sunday, May 1, subject to regulatory approvals.

With the name change comes several new changes and additions to the look, feel and experience, Penn National said.

That includes a $30 million renovation of the 1,200 square foot hotel lobby and redesign of 400 guestrooms and suites, which is expected to be completed in the coming months. The lobby has a new intimate cocktail bar, and all of the carpets, hallways, elevator vestibules and other common areas have undergone a refresh.

“Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family,” said John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. “Whether you’re a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we’ll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy.”

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will also include several new food and drink offerings, including urban cocktail and rock bar lounges, an upscale Dunkin' concept in the hotel lobby, new menus and other options at the Barstool Sportsbook.

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown will also be the first casino in Michigan to offer a cashless, cardless feature called mywallet, with the mychoice rewards app. It allows guests to connect to slot machines and table games with their phones and allows them to add funds, collect winnings, earn tier points and more.

“Hollywood is coming to Detroit, and we’re ready to roll out the red carpet for our visitors and guests,” said Drake. “It's Tinsel Town meets Greektown.”

