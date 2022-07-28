DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Greektown Heritage Festival and the Mo Pop Festival will be returning to the city of Detroit this weekend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Taco Showdown will also be returning to the city. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Friday



Rapunzel

8 p.m. New Center Park More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org



Saturday



Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Greektown Heritage Festival

Noon to 9 p.m. Greektown More information: greektowndetroit.org

Mo Pop Festival

Doors open at 1 p.m. Hart Plaza Tickets: mopopfestival.com

Rapunzel

2 p.m. and 4 p.m. New Center Park More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org

Mi-Sci Late Nite: Back to the 80s

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Michigan Science Center Tickets: mi-sci.org

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour

8 p.m. Michigan Lottery Amphitheater Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Mo Pop Festival

Doors open at 1 p.m. Hart Plaza Tickets: mopopfestival.com

Rapunzel

2 p.m. and 4 p.m. New Center Park More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org

Taco Showdown

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shed 5 Flee, Eastern Market Tickets: tacoshowdown.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

