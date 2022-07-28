Watch Now
Greektown Heritage Festival and Mo Pop Festival return to Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 23:03:59-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Greektown Heritage Festival and the Mo Pop Festival will be returning to the city of Detroit this weekend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Taco Showdown will also be returning to the city. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Friday

Saturday

  • Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration
  • Greektown Heritage Festival
  • Mo Pop Festival
  • Rapunzel
  • Mi-Sci Late Nite: Back to the 80s
    • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Michigan Science Center
    • Tickets: mi-sci.org
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour

Sunday

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

