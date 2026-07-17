Greektown launching Monroe Street Summer Series every weekend through October

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — For those still looking for events in Detroit to fill their weekend plans, Greektown may have the answer you're looking for.

Starting next week, Greektown is launching the Monroe Street Summer Series every weekend through early October.

Credit: Greektown Detroit

The series will feature a diverse lineup of events that, as Greektown states, is "part of an ongoing effort to activate public spaces, encourage exploration and create memorable experiences that bring residents and visitors together."

Those who are interested in participating will be able to enjoy everything from live music, cultural experiences, local vendor markets and more.

Credit: Greektown Detroit

The first event being featured on July 24-26 is the Greek heritage weekend and heritage festival, with a city institute walking tour being the final event happening on October 10.

A full calendar view of the summer series schedule can be found here or viewed in order below:

