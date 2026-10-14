Greektown to celebrate completion of $20 million Monroe Streetscape project on Wednesday

Officials with the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership will officially celebrate the completion of the multi-year Monroe Streetscape Project on Wednesday.

The $20 million project kicked off in 2025 and was a re-imagining of Monroe Street in Detroit's historic Greektown neighborhood, making it more pedestrian-friendly.

Watch below: Greektown streetscape project opens to the public just in time for summer

Greektown streetscape project opens to the public just in time for summer

With the completion, people walking through Greektown are seeing expanded pedestrian areas, curbless lanes, new landscaping and lighting, outdoor dining spaces and much more.

It also includes Detroit's first smart street and district-wide WiFi.