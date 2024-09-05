Green Day's Comerica Park concert briefly paused as band rushed off stage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Green Day's concert at Comerica Park Wednesday night had a brief "pause" as the band was rushed off stage in the middle of a song.

The band was performing "Longview" when someone rushed on stage and pulled them off. Reports from Comerica indicate the band came back a few minutes later and resumed the show.

It's not clear what caused the incident, but there are some reports indicating a drone may have been involved. One was seen flying over the stadium and the band returned to the stage after it flew away to a cheering crowd.

The band is performing as the headliners of a concert that also features Rancid and Smashing Pumpkins.