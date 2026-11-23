DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Visitors to Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village can step back into Christmas 1965 this year with a new addition to the annual celebration: the Jackson Home.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Step Inside Christmas 1965 at Greenfield Village’s Jackson Home

The historic home is decorated for the holidays much as it was when the Jackson family lived in Selma, Alabama, during the 1960s.

“So, we’re entering the Jackson Home,” Greenfield Village Director Jim Johnson said. “We’re actually crossing the time warp into 1965.”

From candles in the windows to wreaths on the doors, the home offers visitors a snapshot of Christmas during an era of profound change in American history.

The Jackson Home also played a role in the civil rights movement. Civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., stayed at the home while they were in Selma.

Tony Geftos A white fiberglass tree stands in the dining room of the Jackson Home, representing Christmas decor from1965

Johnson said his team meticulously recreated the Jackson family’s holiday decorations, relying on historical photographs and input from Juwana Jackson, who grew up in the home.

“The tinsel tree that we see in the corner, we found an exact version of that in the attic of the house,” Johnson said.

Another period decoration is a white artificial Christmas tree.

“We do have family photographs of the white Christmas tree,” Johnson said. “It’s another kind of popular artificial tree that was seen throughout the country in the late ’50s, early/mid-1960s. It’s made of fluffy fiberglass.”

Tony Geftos Inside The Jackson Home, you will find seasonal decor from 1965 during Holiday Nights In Greenfield Village

The decorations may spark memories for visitors who grew up during the era. The mantel, for example, is decorated with Angel Hair, a spun-glass material once commonly used as Christmas decoration.

“That’s something Juwana remembered very fondly,” Johnson said.

Holiday Nights features homes and traditions from different periods of American history throughout Greenfield Village. The Jackson Home brings a comparatively recent era into that mix, one that some visitors may remember firsthand.

“A lot of people are going to say, ‘Hey, I had this. This isn’t ancient history,’” 7 News Detroit’s Tony Geftos told Johnson.

“It’s living history,” Johnson replied. “That’s one thing that we hear quite a bit.”

Tony Geftos Vintage toys sit beneath the tree inside The Jackson Home

Visitors will be able to walk through the Jackson Home during Holiday Nights. Greenfield Village employees will also bake cornbread stuffing inside the house to help recreate the sights and smells of the era, using a 1960 Frigidaire electric stove.

Holiday Nights takes place on select evenings in December and includes seasonal activities throughout Greenfield Village. The event requires a ticket and often sells out, so organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance.

For longtime visitors and those experiencing Holiday Nights for the first time, the Jackson Home offers something new this season: a walk-through scrapbook of Christmas 1965 where visitors can revisit old memories while creating new ones.

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