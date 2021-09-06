Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie's Deli in Corktown, dies at age 46

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Greg Mudge, the owner of Mudgie's Deli in Corktown, passed away suddenly on Sunday.

Mudge opened up the deli back in 2008. It eventually expanded, adding a bar area and wine shop.

The Detroit business community was shocked by the loss, with many turning to social media to express their sadness.

Bobcat Bonnie's, another Corktown restaurant, said they are "devastated" and "heartbroken" over the loss.

"Greg was one of the absolute best, and this loss to his family, friends and our neighborhood is huge."

Two James Spirits also posted on Facebook, saying, "Greg was the embodiment of a kind soul, a paragon of hospitality, and always a friendly face. No matter what mood you were in when you ran into Greg, you immediately started smiling without even knowing it."

Mudge was just 46 years old.