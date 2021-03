ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A grenade was found in an empty field at the Rochester Hills Museum, officials say.

The manager of a construction company found the grenade while performing work on the farm, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Unit was notified and responded to the scene.

MSP determined that the device was a replica WWII Korean War era rifle grenade. It was taken by the MSP Bomb Unit for disposal.