Greta Van Fleet bringing 'Into The Beginning Tour' to Little Caesars Arena in March

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are heading back out on tour and stopping at Little Caesars Arena in March 2027.

According to the band, the "Into The Beginning Tour" will be at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. They'll be supported by The Kooks and Luna Li.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. but a fan presale will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Fans can sign up for the presale on the Greta Van Fleet website.

According to the band, ticket prices have been priced in advance and won't change during the presale or onsale. All tickets will be sold at face value, plus fees through primary ticket sellers.

The tour announcement comes on the the same day the band's latest single, "Tear It Down," was released. Their new studio album "Palace for the People," will be released Friday, Oct. 9.