Greta Van Fleet to play Little Caesars Arena this September

Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet is coming to Detroit this fall as part of their Starcatcher World Tour.

The band, which consists of brothers from Frankenmuth, will play Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Sept. 8 with special guest Surf Cruise.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. with presales starting on Wednesday.

It comes after the release of their third studio album, "Starcatcher," which is set to come out on July 21.

Brothers Josh, Jake, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner formed the band in 2012 and released their first full-length studio album in 2018 which quickly went to the top of the Billboard Rock Album chart.

They won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 for "From the Fires" and also were nominated for three other Grammys that year.

The latest album was written and recorded by the band, alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, who is known for working with country superstar Chris Stapleton.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” Wagner added. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” Sam said. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”