Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon plan stops in metro Detroit Friday as Election Day nears

(WXYZ) — Both candidates for Michigan Governor are making a last push to reach voters and get their message out before November 8.

Governor Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been out on the campaign trail with both making stops in metro Detroit on Thursday.

Today, they’ll continue campaigning with several more local stops planned.

Today, Dixon will start in Brighton, but she’ll end her day here at Faith Baptist Church in Clinton Township for a rally.

The governor will also be back in our area Friday making stops around metro Detroit.

Already 1.3 million ballots have been submitted ahead of the November 8 election and voters like Karen Ryan, a teacher from Hazel Park, are making their support for their candidates known. She attended a UAW rally in Warren for Governor Whitmer.

“It’s too important not to be here. We need her back in office to keep the momentum going for our kids,” she said.

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer said she felt encouraged that reproductive rights and prop 3 could tip unlikely supporters her way.

“What I have seen and heard from people is non-traditional Democratic voters are coming over because they’re so upset with this fundamental right being ripped away from women and girls in this country," she said.

In the meantime, Dixon’s campaign has focused heavily on learning loss during the pandemic and the struggling economy.

A young Dixon supporter cited COVID's impact on his education as a reason he’s backing the Republicans.

“I started off as a junior and I spent my whole senior year online with my school being closed," he said.

As some polls between the two tighten, Dixon told reporters Thursday that she feels strong heading into these final days.

“We see communities coming out and supporting republicans in a way that they haven’t in the past so we feel strong going in and we’re hoping we have a great night on November 8,” she said.

Outside of the gubernatorial race, this is also the first time in decades Michigan democrats have a real shot at grabbing control of the state senate. This is something that could significantly impact the political landscape in Lansing.