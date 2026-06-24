Grey Ghost celebrating 10th anniversary with return of beloved dishes, special family-style dinner

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit restaurant Grey Ghost is celebrating 10 years in the city with a special celebration, bringing back beloved dishes and cocktails from the past decade.

According to Grey Ghost, the 10-day celebration starts Saturday, July 18 and runs through Monday, July 27, followed by a special dinner on Tuesday, July 28.

The restaurant said that guests can enjoy favorites from the past, including:



Fried Bologna

Chicago-style Oysters

Smoked Whitefish Dip

Jerk Wings

Grandma's Garden cocktail

Pretty Magic coktail

Effeneff cocktail

The restaurant has grown into Four Man Ladder Hospitality, which now includes Second Best, which opened in 2018, Basan, which opened in 2023, and Little Ghost in Ferndale, which opened last year.

On July 28, the restaurant will celebrate with a multi-course, family-style dinner featuring chefs from across the Four Man Ladder Hospitality Group, Participating chefs include Joe Giacomino, John Vermiglio, and Anthony Patton (Grey Ghost), Rah-ed Ghuma (Second Best), Connor Maxwell-McCabe (Basan), and Eric Lees (Little Ghost).

Grey Ghost

"Ten years later, we're incredibly grateful to the guests, team members, and city of Detroit that have supported us along the way," Vermiglio said in a statement "This anniversary is a celebration of everyone who has been part of our story."

Reservations are now available for the 10-day celebration and the special dinner on July 28.