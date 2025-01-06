Grey Ghost team to open fast-casual restaurant in Ferndale focusing on famous burger

The group behind several popular Detroit restaurants – including Grey Ghost – is opening a fast-casual restaurant in Ferndale this summer.

According to Four Man Ladder Hospitality, which operates Grey Ghost, Second Best and Basan, they have purchased a building at 22305 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale for the first-ever fast-casual restaurant concept.

The spot hasn't been named, but they say it will highlight the famous Grey Ghost burger, chicken sandwich and sides. It's expected to cater primarily to takeout customers.

“Over the past nine years, our beloved Grey Ghost burger has developed a loyal following,” says chef and co-owner John Vermiglio. “Its simple preparation and exceptional ingredients resonate with our guests, and we’re excited to translate that same spirit into a quick-service format. Alongside this fan favorite, we’ll introduce fresh new menu items, all crafted with the same commitment to quality.”

According to the operators, they envision this as the first of many locations, and it will be open daily.

Construction is set to begin this month with updates on the name, menu and more as the project progresses.