Grey Ghost's fast-casual Ferndale spot gets new renderings and a name

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're getting new information and a first look at renderings for Grey Ghost's fast-casual concept coming to Ferndale this summer.

According to Four Man Ladder Hospitality, which operates Grey Ghost, the new spot in Ferndale will be called Little Ghost.

Earlier this year, the group announced plans to open the fast-casual restaurant at 22305 Woodward Ave. in a nearly 1,000-square-foot space. The plan is to focus on Grey Ghost's famous burger, a chicken sandwich and signature sides.

We're told the project will primarily cater to takeout customers, and they envision this as the first of many locations that will be open daily.

"We’re really excited to bring this new project to life," chef and co-owner Joe Giacomino said in a statement. "The Grey Ghost burger has built quite a loyal following - we’re thrilled to be able to offer it in a playful new way in Oakland County."

Construction is currently underway and a grand opening is planned for early this summer.