Griffin Claw Brewing bringing back paczki-flavored beer ahead of Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is 48 days away (March 4), and ahead of that, one local brewery is bringing back a Paczki-flavored seasonal beverage.

Griffin Claw Brewing Company announced today that they are bringing back 'Sin Repent Repeat', 8.0% ABV paczki stout.

Along with this seasonal beer, the brewing company is also rolling out paczki-flavored vodka, are infused with raspberry-flavored paczkifrom Polish Market in Troy.

If you're interested in trying the stout, it's available on tap at Griffin Claw’s Birmingham and Rochester Hills taprooms. It will also be available in four packs at select retailers.

The stout will be available from now until March 4. If you're interested in buying a four-pack, you can use Griffin Claw's product finder at this link.