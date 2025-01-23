Watch Now
News

Actions

Griffin Claw Brewing rolling out Dutch Girls Donuts-flavored beer: Here's where you can get it

dutchwagon.jpg
Near Perfect Media
dutchwagon.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you've ever wanted to taste a beer that tastes like a fresh Dutch Girls donut, you're in luck.

In collaboration with the donut shop and Off the Wagon, a liquor store in Clawson, Griffin Claw Brewing Company has created the limited-edition Dutch Wagon.

The beverage — a stout made with chocolate-glazed donuts and an infusion of coffee — is 8.0% ABV.

The new beer will only be sold in four packs of 16-ounce cans while supplies last at Off the Wagon, located at 1500 N Crooks Road.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!