Griffin Claw Brewing rolling out Dutch Girls Donuts-flavored beer: Here's where you can get it

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you've ever wanted to taste a beer that tastes like a fresh Dutch Girls donut, you're in luck.

In collaboration with the donut shop and Off the Wagon, a liquor store in Clawson, Griffin Claw Brewing Company has created the limited-edition Dutch Wagon.

The beverage — a stout made with chocolate-glazed donuts and an infusion of coffee — is 8.0% ABV.

The new beer will only be sold in four packs of 16-ounce cans while supplies last at Off the Wagon, located at 1500 N Crooks Road.