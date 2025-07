(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo and Griffin Claw Brewing Company have teamed up for a new beer garden inside the zoo.

Located across the street from the Graze Grill and the African Train Station, the Griffin Claw Gather Beer Garden will be an outdoor food and beverage experience at the zoo.

The beer garden will officially launch on Wednesday, July 23. It will serve up Griffin Claw beers including Mr. Bluesky, Clementine Crush and Piping Plover Lager, which was brewed exclusively for the zoo.