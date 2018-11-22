Grocery stores in metro Detroit that are open on Thanksgiving Day

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - If you need to go on a last-minute grocery run for a missing ingredient to a Thanksgiving meal, don't worry. There are thankfully some options around metro Detroit.
Kroger
Kroger stores will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, but hours may vary. Contact your store for specific times.
Meijer
Most locations are open 24 hours. Find your location here.
Target
Target stores will open at 5 p.m. and remain open until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Walmart
Most Walmart stores will be open during regular hours. Find your store here.
Whole Foods Market
Thanksgiving hours at Whole Foods Market locations in metro Detroit vary, but the store will be open for a short time. Find your location here.
