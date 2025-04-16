Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge closing May 1 for up to 8 weeks

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is closing May 1 for weeks for structural repairs, according to Wayne County.

According to the county, the closure could last up to eight weeks, depending on weather conditions and unforeseen delays.

7 News Detroit has covered inspections and problems with the bridge for years. Around 10,000 people live on the island in the Detroit River, and 75% of the island uses the bridge, which carries more than 16,000 vehicles each day.

Drivers will be forced to use the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge while the closure is in effect.

Detours for the closure are: Eastbound: From W. Jefferson Avenue, turn right onto Bridge Road, then right onto Meridian Road, and continue to Grosse Ile Parkway. Westbound: From Grosse Ile Parkway, turn left onto Meridian Road, then left onto Bridge Road, and left onto W. Jefferson Avenue.

