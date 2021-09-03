Grosse Ile Twp., Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools suspend general bus service

(WXYZ) — Grosse Ile Township Schools and Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools are suspending their general bus service at the start of the school year due to a bus driver shortage.

Grosse Ile Township Schools sent home a letter last week notifying parents the district had to cancel general education busing for now.

“We understand the burden this has caused and we are doing everything we can to get the service back,” said Valerie Orr, Grosse Ile Township Schools Superintendent.

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools also sent a letter this week, explaining that the resignation of four bus drivers has left them in a pinch.

According to the letter, the district was using a third party vendor for transportation needs, so now they are hoping to secure another service soon.

"I can assure you that it is top priority for the district and we will continue to work to find a solution," said Elfriede Hervey, director of Operations and Transportation, in a letter.

Grosse Ile Township Schools says it is looking into outsourcing busing, hoping to have transportation available for general education students by the end of October.

The National School Transportation Association says most schools across the country are reporting a severe bus driver shortage. The reasons given include concerns about COVID-19, hours, pay in a more competitive labor market, and a desire for more benefits.