GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Grosse Pointe Farms is cracking down on speeding to keep neighborhoods safe. On Friday, the Department of Public Safety is launching a targeted traffic enforcement campaign.

The goal is simple: Slow down, stay alert and protect everyone on the road. It's focusing on residential streets, school zones and major roads in the city, and drivers can expect to see an increased police presence as officers work to curb excessive speed and prevent crashes.

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Grosse Pointe Farms begins targeting speeding drivers in the city

We walked with people who say they do see cars driving pretty fast on these neighborhood roads, and we even saw a car go by a little fast while talking with one resident who was out on her morning walk.

"Here you go. There’s a car right there that’s going too fast. There you go," Sue said as the car went by.

Throughout the entire month of May, the Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety will be cracking down on the drivers.

You'll also notice more speed limit signs as part of the enforcement.

"People definitely do drive too fast on what, primarily residential streets," Sue said.

"We have three grandchildren, all under 4 years old. They’re all going to preschool. I see cars, they’re running late, they’re doing 10, 15, 20 over to get to school on time, and they don’t slow down until they get to school," John Cottrel said. "It’s like, are you out of your mind? People shouldn’t be driving down Meadow Lane at 50 mph."

Police want to remind drivers to abide by all speed limits, especially in residential areas and school zones and give yourself extra time so you're not speeding to work or school drop off.