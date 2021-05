GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public Library has been placed on a national registry for historic places.

The central branch, which was built in 1953 and is located in Grosse Pointe Farms, is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the Department of the Interior.

“We are honored to receive this designation for our iconic Marcel Breuer-designed building,” said Library Director, Jessica Keyser.