Grosse Pointe school board votes to stop clinic project from going forward

The Grosse Pointe school board voted Thursday night to stop the construction of a controversial clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School.
Posted at 11:36 PM, Jan 19, 2023
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Public School board voted Thursday night to stop the construction of a controversial clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School.

The 4 to 3 vote followed nearly three hours of public comment.

Many argued the clinic is desperately needed. Others voiced concerns about possible legal and financial implications of spending nearly a million dollars on the project.

It was approved by the previous board in November.

The resolution to stop it was introduced by two members this week after a threat of legal action over the use of taxpayer dollars.

