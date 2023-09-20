Grosse Pointe Shores approves controversial pit bull ordinance

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Shores City Council approved a controversial dog breed ordinance Tuesday night.

A ban specifically aimed at pit bulls passed with a 4-3 vote.

Grosse Pointe Shores is now one of dozens of communities in Michigan that have either outright banned the breed or declared the dogs dangerous.

The ordinance does have exceptions for current owners of licensed pit bulls.

Owners must meet a list of requirements that includes a 6-foot fence, keeping pit bulls on a leash and a $100,000 liability insurance policy in case the dog causes any damage or injuries.

Related:

