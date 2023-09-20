Watch Now
News

Actions

Grosse Pointe Shores approves controversial pit bull ordinance

Grosse Pointe Shores City Council approved a controversial dog breed ordinance Tuesday night. A ban specifically aimed at pit bulls passed with a 4-3 vote.
Posted at 11:18 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 23:19:08-04

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Shores City Council approved a controversial dog breed ordinance Tuesday night.

A ban specifically aimed at pit bulls passed with a 4-3 vote.

Grosse Pointe Shores is now one of dozens of communities in Michigan that have either outright banned the breed or declared the dogs dangerous.

The ordinance does have exceptions for current owners of licensed pit bulls.

Owners must meet a list of requirements that includes a 6-foot fence, keeping pit bulls on a leash and a $100,000 liability insurance policy in case the dog causes any damage or injuries.

Related:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!