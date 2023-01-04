Grosse Pointe summer event raises $260K for local hospitals, here's what it will now fund

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 16th annual Racing for the Kids to the Hills fundraising event in Grosse Pointe Farms is announcing that their 2022 August even raised record high donations of $260,000.

The money is being distributed between Children's Hospital of Michigan, Ascension St. John Hospital, Corewell Health Grosse Pointe Hospital, Henry Ford Health, Racing for Kids and Teen Street Skills.

At Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe, the funds are being used in part to renovate their special care nursery's lactation room.

Nursing specialist, Marisa Engel said, "They’re so popular we needed to have a second one, they are used so frequently."

In response to hearing the room would be renovated she said, "Oh I was super excited, I think having that area for mom’s is super important."

President of Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital, Dr. Timothy Lyons said, "This money allows us to rehab our facilities up to state of the art so that we can care for more patients in our own community rather than sending them out."

The Racing for Kids to the Hill event is a local adaptation of a national event.

The Grosse Pointe event was created by co-chairs Tom Buhl and Ed Russell in 2006.

During the event, the block of "The Hill" in Grosse Pointe Farms is shut down for a free street fair during the day and a VIP reception at night.

Buhl commented, "It’s a great day, it really is a great community event. We have motorcycles flying in the air, we have music playing, we have clowns."

Buhl says the goal of the event is to create awareness and attention for children's health, all while showing off Grosse Pointe.

With 2022's fundraising efforts they've now in total raised and distributed nearly $2,000,000 for local hospitals.

However, Buhl says they're not done yet.

"The advice would be, if you think there is something neat you can do, something positive and proactive, give it a try," said Buhl.

The 17th Racing for Kids to the Hill event is already being planned for this upcoming August.