Grosse Pointe Woods woman wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Grosse Pointe Woods woman won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Chrissy Daskalakis, 35, bought her winning ticket at the Ahlora Mart in Mount Clemens.

"I was at the party store with my dad when I thought: 'With the cold weather coming, why not try my luck to win some money for a vacation?'" said Daskalakis. "I grabbed a playslip, randomly selected six numbers, and got my ticket.

"I gave my dad the ticket to check after the drawing. When I got a call from him the morning after the drawing saying I won $1 million, I couldn't believe it. It still feels like a dream."

With her prize, Daskalakis plans to escape the cold weather with a vacation to Florida or Greece, and then save the remainder.

"I still can't believe I won. This prize will provide a financial cushion for me and my family," Daskalakis said.