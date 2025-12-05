Ground stop issued for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport over network outage

(WXYZ) — A ground stop has been issued for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning due to a network outage.

Watch Ryan Marshall's story in the video player below:

Delta Air Lines flights grounded at Detroit Metro Airport

DTW has issued the following statement about the ground stop:

"Delta Air Lines is experiencing a network outage affecting operations at the McNamara Terminal.

Delta has initiated a ground stop for its flights while the airline works to resolve the issue.

This situation is specific to Delta and is not impacting other airlines at DTW. We will share updates as they become available.

As always, customers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport."

View the notice from the FAA here. The FAA has the ground stop running through 8 a.m., but that could get extended.

This is a developing story, stay with WXYZ.com for updates.