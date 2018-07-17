Groundbreaking set for Gordie Howe International Bridge

(WXYZ) - The city will break ground on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge Tuesday morning.

It will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, built by Bridging North America, and is expected to be completed by 2020.

The bridge will connect to Canada in the Delray neighborhood.

Currently, the Ambassador Bridge has only four lanes for vehicular traffic. The new bridge is expected to be six lanes wide and will also include a bike lane, as well as connecting I-75 to a highway in Canada.

However, not everyone agrees with the bridge. There have been 25 lawsuits to stop it from being built.

“We have fought off every challenge imaginable," said Dwight Duncan of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "I can assure you that the governments of Canada and Michigan, the signatories of this, remain committed.”