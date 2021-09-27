Groundbreaking this week for new lifestyle hotel in Corktown with rooftop bar

Groundbreaking on a new hotel in Corktown is happening this week.

The Godfrey Hotel, from Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur, will have 227 rooms and is a lifestyle brand hotel, located along Michigan Ave. between Trumbull and Eighth Street.

At seven stories, the hotel will also feature I|O, which is Detroit's largest indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge, a restaurant on the ground floor, a lobby bar and a 5,550-square-foot ballroom.

According to a press release, there will be about 200-300 jobs created to build the hotel, and at least 25% of them will go to Detroit residents.

“Corktown has become synonymous with phenomenal food and drink and is home to an emerging business core,” said Randy Wertheimer, president and CEO of Farmington Hills-based Hunter Pasteur.

According to the companies, the interiors of the hotel will be designed by The Gettys Group.