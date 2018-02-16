Group breaks ground of $8.3M mixed-use project in Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Several city and business officials broke ground on a new $8.3 million mixed-use development project in Detroit's Avenue of Fashion on Thursday morning.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was joined by partners from JPMorgan Chase, Capital Impact Partners, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Invest Detroit adn the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

Located on the southwest corner of Livernois and 7 Mile, the 7.Liv project will redevelop three former stores into a mixed-use development. Those stores include the old B. Siegel department store.

7.Liv will include 10 residential units, three of which will be affordable housing, as well as 20,500-square-feet of commercial storefront and 29 underground parking spaces.

The project is part of JPMorgan Chase and Capital Impact's $30 million Detroit Neighborhoods Fund.

The Avenue of Fashion is one of many Detroit neighborhoods that are being revitalized with investment from new retailers and restaurants in the past few years.

It's expected the project will take just over a year to complete, with expected opening around May 2019.