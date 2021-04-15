Group bringing 'Dreamtroit' apartments, creative space to former auto plant

(WXYZ) — An old auto plant that was turned into a recycling center will be converted into a mixed-use make/live development with affordable housing and retail space.

The team behind Recycle Here and Lincoln Street Art Park are bringing Dreamtroit to the former factory and other buildings at 1331 Holden St. near the area of Rosa Parks and W. Grand Blvd.

It will have 81 units with a market, restaurant and more. The plan is to have 58 of the 81 units for affordable housing and 21% of them at deeply affordable rates.

Developers hope to create a space that is home to cutting-edge art and allows creative people to gather together.

Apartments inside the building will have 13-foot ceilings, industrial windows, flex space and come in a variety of units from studios to two-bedrooms. There will also be an indoor event space, workshop, coffee shop and more.

Matt Naimi and Oren Goldenberg took on the project to protect the arts community.

“We believe it is the people and the culture that push our city into the future,” said Naimi, founder of Recycle Here. “For the past 12 years, we have been bringing people together through public programming, public space, environmentalism and art. We are ensuring that the working class, artists and innovators will continue to have a home and a platform to build the next generation of Detroit's cultural and technological revolution, while offering affordable housing to those who make Detroit such a unique and creative place.”

“We believe we should be able to live affordably in the city of Detroit and be entrenched in the amazing culture of our city,” Goldenberg said. “This project is about reimagining old structures in new ways and contributing to Detroit's reinvention of itself and its icons.”

