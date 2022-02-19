Watch
Group of snowmobilers rescued from marshy area in UP

Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 15:25:34-05

NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) — A group of people on snowmobiles have been rescued after getting stranded in a marshy area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

State conservation officers and a snowmobile patrol for the Luce County sheriff’s office found the four snowmobilers late Friday night in the Sleeper Lake Marsh area, southwest of Sault Ste. Marie, WPBN-TV reported Saturday.

Rescuers battled deep snow and poor visibility and relied on GPS to reach the group, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the snowmobilers was treated for possible hypothermia.

