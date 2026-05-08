Group plans celebration of Vernor's 160th anniversary in Eastern Market in June

It's been more than 150 years since Vernor's launched in Detroit, and now a group of people is looking to celebrate the anniversary of the drink.

The Vernor's Ginger Ale Collector's Club is putting together a celebration of the Detroit ginger ale's 160th anniversary.

According to a post on Facebook from the group, the celebration will take place on Riopelle St. in Eastern Market on Sunday, June 14.

The group says there will be partners with Eastern Market Brewing Company, Marrow, Detroit City Distillery and more.

There will be a special brunch, a Vernor's history station, Vernor's-inspired adult beverages and much more.

You can learn more on the group's Facebook page.

