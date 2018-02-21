Group plans protest outside of R. Kelly concert at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit group is planning a protest outside of R&B artist R. Kelly's concert at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Kalimah Johnson, the founder of Detroit's SASHA Center, said the protest will be to #MuteRKelly, saying "his rape culture is not welcome here."

Part of the reason for the protest, according to Johnson, is due to Kelly's past behavior. That includes a 1994 illegal marriage to the 15-year-old Aailyah, and child pornography charges in 2002 which he was later found not guilty on.

In July, Buzzfeed published an explosive article, saying that Kelly was having sexual relationships with several women in an arrangement where he controls them, manipulates them and cuts off their contact with the outside world.

In the story, it said there were six women in all, ages 31, 26, 25, 21, 19 and 19. It said the women "live with Kelly," he calls them his "babies," and that they "are required to call him 'Daddy' and must ask his permission to leave the Chicago recording studio or their assigned rooms in the 'gust house' Kelly rents near his own rented mansion in suburban Atlanta."

Kelly has denied any involvement in those allegations.