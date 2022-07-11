(WXYZ) — The group aiming to legalize abortion in Michigan plans to submit a record-breaking 753,759 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State, aiming to get the proposal on the November ballot.

Reproductive Freedom for All launched in January and had more than 2,000 volunteers working to gather signatures to preserve abortion access in Michigan.

To qualify for the ballot, they needed 425,059 valid signatures from registered Michigan voters. The signatures will now be validated from the state.

“The vast majority of Michiganders know that abortion is healthcare: Michigan is on the right side of history as we lead the way with Reproductive Freedom for All and intend to ask Michigan voters on November 8 to protect abortion and reproductive rights in Michigan," ACLU of Michigan Director Loren Khogali said in a statement.

The group is aiming to get a constitutional amendment protecting abortion access in the state. While abortion is currently legal in Michigan, the state does have a 1931 banning the procedure on the books. A Court of Claims judge issued a stay on that law while a lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion access up to the states.

If the signatures are determined to be valid, the proposal will go to the legislature, which has the option to modify and vote on the measure. If that doesn't happen, it will go to the voters in November.